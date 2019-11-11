|
CAFFERTY, Daniel F. Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, passed away following a brief illness on November 7, 2019, he was 59. Cherished son of the late Janet (Kelley) and Anthony J. Cafferty, Jr. Brother of Mark Cafferty and the late Michael A. Cafferty. Danny is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many devoted friends. Calling Hours will be held, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm -8:00pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann Church, Somerville on Thursday at 10am. Interment will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019