Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL FILIPPONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL F. FILIPPONE II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL F. FILIPPONE II Obituary
FILIPPONE, Daniel F. II Age 47, of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of the late Daniel and Virginia (Smith) Filippone. Beloved spouse of Paul Anselmi. Loving brother of Veronica Shaponick and her husband Bobby, Dana DelPrato and her husband Bill Mercurio, Teri Sullivan and her husband Peter and Ginny Filippone. Adored Son-in-law of Joanne Anselmi and her late husband Paul. Also survived by many loving, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor Daniel's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, August 14th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 10AM Thursday morning for a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11AM. Committal Service is private. At the family's request Please Omit flowers. Donations may be made in Daniel's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by visiting www.dana-farber.org or by mail to P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

View the online memorial for Daniel F. II FILIPPONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now