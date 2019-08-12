|
FILIPPONE, Daniel F. II Age 47, of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of the late Daniel and Virginia (Smith) Filippone. Beloved spouse of Paul Anselmi. Loving brother of Veronica Shaponick and her husband Bobby, Dana DelPrato and her husband Bill Mercurio, Teri Sullivan and her husband Peter and Ginny Filippone. Adored Son-in-law of Joanne Anselmi and her late husband Paul. Also survived by many loving, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor Daniel's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, August 14th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 10AM Thursday morning for a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11AM. Committal Service is private. At the family's request Please Omit flowers. Donations may be made in Daniel's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by visiting www.dana-farber.org or by mail to P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019