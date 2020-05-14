|
HANLON, Daniel F. Of Peabody, May 10, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Teodorczyk) Hanlon, loving father of Karen Hanlon and her friend, Dan Peterson of Peabody and Kathleen Marino and her husband, Frederick of Lynnfield, grandfather of Daniel F. Marino of Lynnfield and brother, John Hanlon of Chelsea and the late Mary Sullivan. His Funeral Service will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date to which relatives and friends will be invited to attend. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to North Shore Elder Services, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 200, Danvers, MA 01923. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020