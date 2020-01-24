|
McDERMOTT, Daniel F. Of Medford, MA, age 93, son of the late John and Elizabeth (Mahoney) McDermott, died January 23, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side. As a lifelong resident of Medford Hillside, he served in the US Army during World War II, spending time in the Philippines and Korea. Danny graduated from the Bentley School of Accounting & Finance and had a successful, lengthy career at General Electric as a service administrator until his retirement in 1991. He was an active member of Saint Raphael Church and the former Sacred Heart Church in Medford. A man of great faith, Danny was known for his kindness and generosity, birthday phone calls and his laughter while telling stories. Danny is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Margaret (Drummey) and his children and 8 grandsons, John, his wife Dianne and sons Christopher and Matthew of Natick, Daniel of Reading, Paul, his wife Maureen and sons Ryan, Michael and Kevin of Jamestown, RI, Annmarie, her husband Paul Flynn and son Michael of Reading and Karen, her husband Matthew Hammond and sons Matthew and Tyler of Reading. He is also survived by his sister Mary Reilly of Dedham and many nieces and nephews. Danny was predeceased by his son Kevin McDermott, his brother Thomas and twin brother Jack. His Funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Saint Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, MA. Visiting Hours will be held at Saint Raphael Church at 9:30 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Danny's memory may be made to the Medical Missionaries of Mary, www.mmmworldwide.org For complete obituary and to send online condolences, please visit https://www.keefefuneralhome.com/arlington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020