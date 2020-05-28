Boston Globe Obituaries
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
DANIEL F. MOORE

DANIEL F. MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Daniel F. Suddenly, of Malden, May 22, 2020, at age 64. Son of the late Richard and Sarah "Betty" Moore. Brother of Margaret "Peggy" Truscello of Malden, Jean Coleman and her husband Jim of Melrose, Robert Moore and his wife Eileen of Meredith, NH and Rick Moore and his wife Sandy of Lynn. Uncle of Jaclyn and her husband Brian Campbell, Christine and her husband Evan Gibbons, Katelyn Coleman and her husband Jeff Williams, Kelliann Coleman, John and Michael Moore. Survived also by many relatives and friends. Dan had worked as an Ironworker and more recently as a driver for Malden Taxi. He was a longtime member of the Malden Aerie of Eagles #893. A private Burial Service will be held at Forest Dale Cemetery and a Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date. Dan's family is requesting donations in his name be made to the Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary of the Woods, IN 47876. To sign an electronic guestbook, go to

www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
