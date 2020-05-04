Home

MORRISON, Daniel F. "Dan" Of Arlington. It's with great sadness that the family of Daniel (Dan) Morrison announces his passing after an illness with COVID-19 on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 56 years old. Beloved son of the late Francis and June Morrison (Moran). He is survived by his brothers Stephen Morrison and his wife Janice, Joseph Morrison, and Thomas Morrison, and his loving sister Janet Ghiozzi and her husband Richard. Daniel's sister especially appreciates the care of his caregivers in his Arlington home where he resided. He will be deeply missed by his family, nieces and nephews, his large circle of cousins, his Arlington family, and his friends at the Walnut Street center in Medford, MA. Deeply appreciate the extraordinary care and support from the doctors and nurses at Mount Auburn Hospital. Dan loved the beach, bowling, dancing, music, movies, and his sister's dog, Lucy. He will be in eternal rest with his mother and father. All Services are currently private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
