SERIEKA, Daniel F. Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice (Prisby) Serieka. Loving father of Karen Serieka and her husband Charles Killian, Jr. and John Serieka. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and John. Dear brother of Mary O'Brien and the late Edward Serieka. Adored uncle of Steven and Michael O'Brien and Mary Beth Costa. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th at St. Mary's Church, Winchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Late Veteran US Army. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
