SULLIVAN, Daniel F. Jr. Of Peabody, Massachusetts, passed March 5th, 2020, at the age of eighty-four. Daniel was the son of Daniel F. and Julia Christine Sullivan. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Lynn. Dan attended Bentley University, Suffolk University, and Northeastern University and was a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He enjoyed a successful, varied career centered around finance. Dan spent most of his career in the industrial paper and packaging industry and rose to serve as president of the Dowd Company. He also was an associate professor at Bentley University. Dan finished his career as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Woburn National Bank. Dan was a member and past president of Salem Country Club. He enjoyed traveling to Ireland where he had many relatives. He had many good years playing golf at SCC and was fortunate to play many courses in Ireland, Scotland, and Great Britain. Dan was elected to the status of life member at Salem Country Club in 2018. Dan was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea, in 1998 after forty-one years of marriage and by his wife, Colette, in 2013. He was predeceased by his daughter, Irene, in 2011. Dan leaves three sons and a daughter: Barry and his wife Toshiko of Phoenix, Arizona; Daniel and his wife Susan Lanham of Boca Raton, Florida; Robert and his wife Maureen of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Ann Cohen and her husband Barry of Atlanta, Georgia. Dan also leaves his seven grandchildren: Dr. Laura Eurich and her husband Daniel of Essex, Massachusetts; Katie and Sean Lentfer of Framingham, Massachusetts; Kelly and Michael Whalley of Worcester, Massachusetts; Daniel and Emma Sullivan of Plymouth, Massachusetts; and Jackson and Mickey McCoy of Atlanta, Georgia. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren: Madeline, Charlie, Porter, Finnegan, and Abigail. Dan leaves his very special friend Joann Prochniak of Peabody, Massachusetts, who blessed him with love and support in his final years. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, Massachusetts 02379. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020