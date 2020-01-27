|
FLYNN, Daniel Age 62, formerly of Saugus, passed away Saturday, January 18, after a lengthy illness, in Perry, Florida. Beloved son of Peggy Flynn and the late Charles Flynn of Saugus, he was a longtime resident of Panama City. He is survived by his sister Deborah and her husband Edward Keohan of Bedford, David and his wife Karen of Reading, Betsy and her husband Peter Sullivan of North Andover, Amy and her wife Juli Quirk of Lynn, Susan and her husband Timothy Wing of North Reading, and Charles and his wife Christine of Salisbury, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan was a tender-hearted soul, whose kindness and positive nature brought him many friends from all walks of life. He lived life completely in the moment and his family has great memories of "Daredevil Dan" adding his special joy of life to each day. Later in life, when medical issues slowed him down, Dan had an indomitable spirit and never complained. His outlook was: "Always look on the bright side of life." Services will be private. Donations in Dan's memory may be made to My Brother's Table, 78 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020