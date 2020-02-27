|
|
LEONE, Daniel Francis Age 85, passed away on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brookline, Massachusetts on February 11, 1935 to Daniel Leone and Mary Ryan. Daniel attended St. Mary's and Brookline High Schools and later attended Boston University. He worked at Jordan Marsh, where he met and later married Carol Palmer in 1959. They resided in Connecticut and later moved their young family to California. Daniel is survived by his beloved wife Carol, their children Stephen Leone, Jennifer Scumaci (Robert), Gregg Leone (Millette), former daughter-in-law Catherine Leone and grandchildren Cecilia, Chasen, Jake, Louis, Angela, Ava and Jack. Siblings: Virginia and James (predeceased), Loretta Spillane, John Leone, Frank Leone and Mary Holland. Private family Services will be held in Bridgton, Maine.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020