William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
DANIEL G. HALLISSEY

DANIEL G. HALLISSEY Obituary
HALLISSEY, Daniel G. Of Westwood, formerly of County Cork, Ireland, died suddenly on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rada (Sedneva) Hallissey. Loving father of Michelle Hallissey. Cherished son of Sheila (Buckley) and the late Michael. Dear brother of Helen, Moira, Ann, Phillie, Pauline and Tim, all of Ireland. He was predeceased by his sister Cait. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment private. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
