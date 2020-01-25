|
|
HALLISSEY, Daniel G. Of Westwood, formerly of County Cork, Ireland, died suddenly on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rada (Sedneva) Hallissey. Loving father of Michelle Hallissey. Cherished son of Sheila (Buckley) and the late Michael. Dear brother of Helen, Moira, Ann, Phillie, Pauline and Tim, all of Ireland. He was predeceased by his sister Cait. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment private. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020