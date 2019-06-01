Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
WELLS, Daniel G. Of North Reading, formerly of Malden, May 31, 2019. Beloved son of Karen Racioppi of North Reading & Donald Wells of Medford. Loving father of Aiden Wells of Peabody. Dear brother of Casey Connors of North Reading. Cherished grandson of Georgette Wells of Medford & her late husband George, & Janet & Stephen Morse of North Reading. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, June 5th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
