WELLS, Daniel G. Of North Reading, formerly of Malden, May 31, 2019. Beloved son of Karen Racioppi of North Reading & Donald Wells of Medford. Loving father of Aiden Wells of Peabody. Dear brother of Casey Connors of North Reading. Cherished grandson of Georgette Wells of Medford & her late husband George, & Janet & Stephen Morse of North Reading. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, June 5th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019