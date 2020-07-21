Boston Globe Obituaries
DANIEL HRITZAY


1930 - 2020
DANIEL HRITZAY Obituary
HRITZAY, Daniel Age 89, of Winchester, July 17, 2020. Husband of the late Florence Paine Hritzay. Father of Anne Hritzay and her husband, Ronald Mitchell, of Mercer Island, WA and the late Stephen Hritzay. Grandfather of Lex Mitchell of Portland, OR and Kayla Mitchell of Mercer Island, WA. Uncle of Julie Fajardo of Medway, MA, Susan Serpa of Worcester, MA, and David Paine of Debary, FL. Private graveside services will be held in VT. www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Daniel HRITZAY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
