BEANE, Daniel J. Sr. Of Malden and Margate, FL. April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane E. (Francoeur) Beane of Malden. Danny was the devoted father of Traci L. Beane of Arlington and Daniel J. Beane, Jr. and his wife Andrea of North Andover. Cherished grandfather of Jordan DeCoste of Arlington. Brother of Charleen Payne and her husband Richard of Fairport, NY, Reginald E. Beane and his wife Dorothy of Coral Springs, FL. Danny was a Lubricant Engineer and Heavy Equipment Operator with International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 4. He was an avid Boston sports fan and a former coach with Malden Pop Warner. He leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews and will be missed dearly. Funeral arrangements under the care of Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem Street, MALDEN. A private Graveside Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Services for Danny will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate his life. For obituary: www.weirfuneralhome.com Condolences and stories may be shared at: https://www.forevermissed.com/daniel-joseph-beane/about
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020