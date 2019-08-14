Boston Globe Obituaries
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
DANIEL J. BREEN

BREEN, Daniel J. Of Lynn, formerly of Stoneham, August 9, 2019, at age 79. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Kelly) "Kay" Breen. Loving son of the late John F. Breen and Alice E. (Finnegan) Breen. Dear brother of John F. Breen Jr. and his wife Mimi and Michael J. Breen. Devoted uncle of John, Kevin and Christopher Breen. Longtime friend of Brian "Bear" Wilson. US Air Force Veteran. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Saturday, August 17th from 1-4pm in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator are available. At the request of the family, please omit flowers and make donations in Dan's memory to Helping Our Troops c/o StonehamBank, 80 Montvale Ave., Stoneham, MA 02180. For directions www.barilefuneral.com or to send a memorial condolence or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
