CALLAHAN, Daniel J. "Dan" Age 90, of Peabody, Massachusetts passed away on April 27th due to complications caused by Covid-19. Born and raised in Lynn, he was the son of Helen and Alfred Callahan. Dan was one of eleven siblings and he leaves one surviving brother, Philip Callahan of Lynn. Dan was the beloved husband of the late Cecile Chalifour Callahan and the devoted stepfather of Jacqueline (Jackie) O'Donnell of Salem and Charlie (Janie) O'Donnell of North Andover. He was the best example of what it means to be a wonderful stepparent. He will be greatly missed by his adoring grandchildren, Casey and Kyle O'Donnell as well as his stepgrandchildren, Samantha Haas and Meredith and David Weinreb. He was also cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was especially close with his nephew Danny McCormack of Lynn. Dan's happiest moments were shared with family. After high school, Dan enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during The Suez Canal Crisis in the mid-1950's. Following his time in the service, he spent many years working for General Electric as a pipefitter. Dan was known for his ability to build or fix anything and everything. He was a master of all tools! He loved to spend time in his garden growing his prize tomatoes. He was a good listener with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Being in Dan's company was a pleasure because he was such a positive person who found joy in each and every day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be privately held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem. When Dan turned 90 in December, the family gathered for a wonderful celebration in his honor. We find great comfort in knowing that he knew how loved he was by so many people. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 158 Federal Street, Salem, MA 01970 To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020