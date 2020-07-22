Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
DANIEL J. CALLAHAN Jr.

DANIEL J. CALLAHAN Jr. Obituary
CALLAHAN, Daniel J. Jr. At 90 years, in Revere, formerly of Dorchester, unexpectedly, July 21st. Beloved husband of the late Rose (DeRosa) Callahan. Lovingly survived by his devoted companion of 17 years, Frances D. Diglio with whom he made his home. Dear brother of the late Mary Margaret Ash. Cherished uncle of Joanne Ash & her husband Patrick Pickup of Marshfield & Judith A. "Judi" Lemoine & her husband Kevin of Norwell. Also lovingly survived by his 3 grandnephews, James W. Hutchinson & his wife Lauren of Marshfield & William P. & Daniel J. Lemoine, both of Norwell. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, July 24th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon) thru 1:15 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. & immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the funeral home. In accordance with the mandates set forth by the ongoing pandemic, masks must be worn at all times & social distancing maintained. Retiree of Bradlee's Department Stores & Motorola Corp. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict & member of the V.F.W. Mottollo Post #4524. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
