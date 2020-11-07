1/1
DANIEL J. CASSIDY
CASSIDY, Daniel J. Age 59, of Littleton, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Whitinsville, he was the son of the late Col. James E. and Eleanor (Colvart) Cassidy. Daniel was the loving husband to Suzanne (Guppy) Cassidy for 19 years. Daniel graduated from Lexington High School in 1979. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years. Daniel enjoyed drawing, doodling, camping and traveling. He was a huge history buff. He had a passion for cooking, and everyone loved his delicious chicken wings and steak tips. Daniel liked attending food truck festivals and looked forward to opening his own restaurant, DanSal. He was an avid Boston Sports fan, loved Blues festivals and watching recorded live concerts. Besides his wife Suzanne, he is survived by his children Chelsea McCassie and Daniel Cassidy, II; his cherished grandchildren, Daniel, III, Mason, Caleb, and Nate Dog. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Thomas E. Guppy, five sisters, three brothers, many aunts and uncles, extended family, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.), FRAMINGHAM. Burial services at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave. Suite 2, Framingham, MA 01702 or to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
