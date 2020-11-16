1/
DANIEL J. COLANTON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLANTON, Daniel J. Jr. Of Middleton, formerly of Saugus, age 57, November 15th. Beloved husband of Maria (Solano) Snow with whom he shared 8 years of marriage. Devoted son of Daniel J. and the late Frances (Bucchieri) Colanton, Sr. of Saugus. Loving father of Madix J. Colanton of Middleton, Nicole Blasi of Beverly & stepfather of Robbie & David Snow of Middleton. Cherished grandfather of Marc Graham & Lilliana Colanton. Dear brother of Don Colanton & his wife Maryann of Mendon & Debora Colanton-Dalzell & her companion Wayne Swanson of NH. Son-in-law of Michael Solano & his fiancée Darlene Perrone. Uncle to loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC recommendations, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required, church seating is limited. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere (meet at church). Private entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Inheritance of Hope at inheritanceofhope.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved