COLANTON, Daniel J. Jr. Of Middleton, formerly of Saugus, age 57, November 15th. Beloved husband of Maria (Solano) Snow with whom he shared 8 years of marriage. Devoted son of Daniel J. and the late Frances (Bucchieri) Colanton, Sr. of Saugus. Loving father of Madix J. Colanton of Middleton, Nicole Blasi of Beverly & stepfather of Robbie & David Snow of Middleton. Cherished grandfather of Marc Graham & Lilliana Colanton. Dear brother of Don Colanton & his wife Maryann of Mendon & Debora Colanton-Dalzell & her companion Wayne Swanson of NH. Son-in-law of Michael Solano & his fiancée Darlene Perrone. Uncle to loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC recommendations, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required, church seating is limited. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere (meet at church). Private entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Inheritance of Hope at inheritanceofhope.org
