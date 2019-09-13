|
|
CONNELLY, Daniel J. Of Malden, formerly of Medford, September 8th. Beloved son of the late Helen J. (McFeeley) and Thomas G. Connelly, Jr. Brother of Thomas G. Connelly, III and his wife Margaret of Stoneham, Kevin M. Connelly and his wife Kathleen of Melrose, and Mary E. Scimeca and her husband Michael of Maynard. Uncle of Thomas, Sean, James, Michael, III, Nicole, Rebecca, and Brian. Longtime companion of the late Brenda Damaral and dear friend of Melissa England of Malden. Daniel was raised and educated in Medford, graduating from Medford High School in 1973. He worked as a machinist for 35 years, most notably for the Perkins School for the Blind. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, September 18th, from 11AM to 1PM, with a Funeral Service beginning promptly at 1 PM. Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019