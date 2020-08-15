Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
More Obituaries for DANIEL DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL J. DONOVAN Jr.

DANIEL J. DONOVAN Jr. Obituary
DONOVAN, Daniel J. "Buddy" Jr. Of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly Revere and Orient Heights East Boston, passed away at the age of 97, on August 12, 2020. Born in Boston, MA son of the late Daniel J. and Julia (Portella) Donovan. Daniel retired in 1977 as a customs inspector at Logan Airport in Boston. Beloved husband of Marjorie T. "Margie" (Talcott) Donovan, with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. Loving father of Daniel Donovan, III of Florida, Kevin David Donovan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lorene M. Donovan of New Hampshire, and the late John J. Donovan. Brother of the late Beatrice Breslin, George, John J., and William F. Donovan. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his cousin, Tony Morgan. Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp the day after Pearl Harbor and served in the Pacific for over 3 ? years. Late member of the Sports Man Club and Boxing Ring #4. Due to the ongoing restrictions with COVID-19, all Services will be held privately. Daniel will be entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA, with Military Honors. For online guestbook please visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
