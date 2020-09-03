DWAN, Daniel J. Sr. Of Hyde Park and East Falmouth, formerly of Allston, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 2, 2020 at the age of 80. He was surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Patricia E. (McLaughlin) for 62 years. Son of the late Joseph and Delia Dwan. Loving father of Ann Khan and her husband John of Westwood, Daniel J., Jr. and his wife Paula of Dedham, Robert and his wife Catherine of Norwell, William and his wife Siobhan of Hingham and Daryle and his wife Holly of Bellingham. Proud grandfather "Pa" to Johnny and Sara Khan, Daniel and Meaghan Dwan, Allyson, Brittany, Madyson, Robert and Christopher Dwan, Delia and Shane Dwan and Gage and Mason Jacques. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dan grew up in Allston. He was a proud member and snare drummer of the Boston Crusaders Drum Corps and later Director of the Corps. He continued to follow and support the Boston Crusaders after he retired. He was a youth hockey coach for St. Joseph's Youth Hockey and Hyde Park Youth Hockey and a youth baseball coach for Hyde Park Baseball. Late member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 and former Shop Steward of the Everett Yard of the MBTA. He was an avid Boston sports fan, particularly of the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox. He instilled his passion for sports in all of his children and grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott Road, Milton, MA 02186 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury. A special thanks to Seasons Hospice Care of Milton for the wonderful care they provided to Daniel and his family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corp, 47 Faimount Ave., Hyde Park 02136. For directions and guestbook, please visitthomasfuneralhomes.com
