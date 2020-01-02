Boston Globe Obituaries
DANIEL J. FOWLE Obituary
FOWLE, Daniel J. Of Malden, formerly of Woburn, Dec. 23. Age 66. Son of the late Alfred C. "Bud" Fowle, and the late Barbara F. (Davis) Fowle. Brother of Thomas Fowle of Londonderry, NH, Maryanne Gorman and her husband William of Tewksbury, John Fowle and his wife Gail of Tewksbury, Greg Fowle of Woburn, and Nancy (Fowle) Kinney of Woburn. Dear friend of Chantal Alexandre of Lynn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 2:00-5:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heroes on the Water-Boston, MA Chapter, 101-C North Greenville Ave., Allen, TX 75002. www.heroesonthewater.org Late U.S. Navy Veteran, Vietnam. Obituary at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
