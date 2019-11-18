Boston Globe Obituaries
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
160 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
LEONARD, Daniel J. Age 81, died on Nov. 13, 2019, husband of the late Carol (Flynn) Leonard and the late Dorothy (McCoy) Leonard, father of Daniel Leonard (Susan) of Malden, Edward Leonard of Danvers, Rebecca Allione (Joseph) of Danvers, Susan McDonnell (Terrence) of Newbury, his stepchildren, Richard Gaudette of OR, Timothy Gaudette (Marjorie) of Andover and Christopher Gaudette (Dara) of WA, his sister, Judith Walsh of Revere, 8 grandchildren, step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin Leonard and his siblings, Leo and James Leonard, Mary Jo Cabral, Alice McCarthy, Geraldine Cidado, Delphine Cabrel and Sister Lucy, S.N.C. His Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Grace Episcopal Church, 160 High St., Medford. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Daniel's name to the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Online condolences and directions at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
