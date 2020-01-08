Boston Globe Obituaries
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Church
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
DANIEL J. MCCARTNEY

DANIEL J. MCCARTNEY Obituary
McCARTNEY, Daniel J. Of Winchester, on January 4, 2020. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Friday, January 10th, from 4:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael's Church, 512 High St., Medford, on Saturday, January 11th, at 11:00am. Please go directly to church. There will be no funeral procession to the church. For further information and online condolences, please visit

www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
