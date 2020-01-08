|
McCARTNEY, Daniel J. Of Winchester, on January 4, 2020. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Friday, January 10th, from 4:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael's Church, 512 High St., Medford, on Saturday, January 11th, at 11:00am. Please go directly to church. There will be no funeral procession to the church. For further information and online condolences, please visit
www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020