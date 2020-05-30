|
|
SCHNEBLY, Daniel J. "Dan" Age 37, of Medford, MA, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Oceanside, NY, he was the beloved son of Robert W. and Kathleen P. (McNamara) Schnebly. Dan was a graduate of Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch, CO and the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in English. He was currently employed by Forced Exposure in Arlington, MA for many years, where he was an instrumental part of the sales and marketing team. Daniel loved art and music. He was a DJ and hosted his own radio show on Friday nights called Prime Audio Soup while attending URI, which continued for many years after graduating. Dan enjoyed literature and was a member of a book group and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. He always maintained a strong work ethic and great sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving sister, Kate E. Rabczak and her husband, Adam N. Rabczak. Dan is also survived by his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and his family's beloved Golden Retriever, Molly. Danny was so loved by his family, friends and co-workers. That is a life, although too short, well-lived. A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
View the online memorial for Daniel J. "Dan" SCHNEBLY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020