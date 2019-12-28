Boston Globe Obituaries
REV. DANIEL J. SJ LUSCH

LUSCH, Rev. Daniel J. SJ Of Weston, on December 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Harry and Helen A. (Gasper) Lusch. Brother of the late Barbara Lusch Dacey. Father is survived by nieces and nephews, as well as his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston. Visiting Hours Monday, December 30, from 3-5 pm, with a Prayer Service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center, on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
