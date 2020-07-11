|
MANACHER, Daniel Jacob Age 25, of Cambridge, MA, and Pasadena, CA, died July 4, 2020. Born on September 24, 1994, Daniel was the beloved son of Dr. Carol Birnbaum and Mr. Adam Manacher, brother of Jonathan Manacher, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in 2013, and attended Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Boston and Art Center College of Design, Pasadena, CA. An artist and designer with a passion for American muscle cars, Daniel spread his signature designs onto every surface he could, including his treasured 2015 Chevy Camaro. Through his business project, Shwoopy Loops, he engaged his creativity to build community. He had warm brown eyes, a winning smile and a tender way of relating to people of all ages. Daniel made his own path. He followed his passions from Cambridge and the Berkshires to Pasadena and Los Angeles, always staying true to his own way of doing things. Private Services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Sandisfield Arts Center, Sandisfield, Massachusetts: sandisfieldartscenter.org
Published in The Boston Globe from July 12 to July 17, 2020