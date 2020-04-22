|
|
TIMONEY, Daniel James Age 64, of Kihei, Maui, HI, died on August 14, 2018. He was born January 2, 1954 in Boston, MA, a son of the late James and Florence (Kelley) Timoney. Daniel leaves behind one brother, Lawrence P. Timoney of Hyannis; a sister, Ellen M. O'Dell (Andrew) of Charleston, SC; one niece, Lily E. O'Dell; one nephew, Andrew J. O'Dell; a sister-in-law, Peggy Timoney of Chamberlain, ME and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter F. Timoney on February 18, 2018. His brother Paul E. Timoney of East Falmouth recently passed away on April 19, 2020. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19, a private Service will be held in Charleston, South Carolina.
View the online memorial for Daniel James TIMONEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020