DRISCOLL, Daniel Joseph Jr. Of Cotuit, formerly of North Reading, born and raised in Roslindale, passed away peacefully at Home on July 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Frammartino) Driscoll.



Daniel graduated from Roslindale High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the Newman K. Perry-883 during the Korean Conflict. He also most recently served as secretary for the Blind Veterans of Cape Cod and the Islands. He was a loving husband, brother, and uncle, and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.



In addition to his loving and devoted wife Angela of 59 years, Daniel is survived by his sisters, Maureen Dalton of Norwood, Margaret Jordan of Roslindale, his sisters in-law Ellen Driscoll of Foxboro and Dolly Frammartino and 58 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving pet and companion Cleo. He was predeceased by his brothers William and Robert Driscoll.



A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave., MASHPEE, (Rte. 151), on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption in Osterville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019