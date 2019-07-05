Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL JOSEPH DRISCOLL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL JOSEPH DRISCOLL Jr. Obituary
DRISCOLL, Daniel Joseph Jr. Of Cotuit, formerly of North Reading, born and raised in Roslindale, passed away peacefully at Home on July 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Frammartino) Driscoll.

Daniel graduated from Roslindale High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the Newman K. Perry-883 during the Korean Conflict. He also most recently served as secretary for the Blind Veterans of Cape Cod and the Islands. He was a loving husband, brother, and uncle, and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife Angela of 59 years, Daniel is survived by his sisters, Maureen Dalton of Norwood, Margaret Jordan of Roslindale, his sisters in-law Ellen Driscoll of Foxboro and Dolly Frammartino and 58 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving pet and companion Cleo. He was predeceased by his brothers William and Robert Driscoll.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave., MASHPEE, (Rte. 151), on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption in Osterville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
Download Now