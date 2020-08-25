|
|
HICKEY, Reverend Daniel Joseph HICKEY, Reverend Daniel J. of Boston, formerly of Arlington and Malden, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Julia Hickey. Loving brother of the late John Hickey. Daniel was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Graduate of Matignon High School. Father Hickey was the Pastor of Sacred Hearts Church in Malden for of 25 years. Prior to Sacred Hearts Church, he served at Sacred Heart Middleboro, Saint Brigid Church Maynard, Saint Joseph Church, Needham, Chaplain in U.S. Navy, Sacred Heart Church, Lynn, Saint Charles Church, Woburn, Saint John's Church, Cambridge, and a resident in Regina Cleri Residence in Boston. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation in his beloved Sacred Hearts Church, Malden on Friday from 9-11 a.m. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Hearts Church. For obituary, directions, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020