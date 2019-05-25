|
|
MAGUIRE, Daniel Joseph Of Middleton, May 24, 2019, age 74. Husband of Barbara Maguire and father of Daniel J. Maguire Jr. of Leominster, Brian K. Maguire of NC and Susan Goguen of Middleton. Served with the US Army. Celebration of Life Visitation on Wed., May 29 at the Funeral Home from 4:30pm - 7:30pm. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. - Rt. 114 Middleton, MA
View the online memorial for Daniel Joseph MAGUIRE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019