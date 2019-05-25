Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DANIEL MAGUIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL JOSEPH MAGUIRE

DANIEL JOSEPH MAGUIRE Obituary
MAGUIRE, Daniel Joseph Of Middleton, May 24, 2019, age 74. Husband of Barbara Maguire and father of Daniel J. Maguire Jr. of Leominster, Brian K. Maguire of NC and Susan Goguen of Middleton. Served with the US Army. Celebration of Life Visitation on Wed., May 29 at the Funeral Home from 4:30pm - 7:30pm. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. - Rt. 114 Middleton, MA

View the online memorial for Daniel Joseph MAGUIRE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
