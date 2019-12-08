|
KNOBEL, Daniel K. Of Clinton, formerly of Lexington, November 27, 2019. Father of Kenneth Max Knobel, II and his wife Joanna of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Daniel K. Knobel, Jr. of Oxford. Brother of Diana Snow and her husband Normand of Carver, MA, Carolyn Crane and her husband Darryll of Orrington, ME, and Buffy Hallsworth of Gorham, ME. Daniel is also survived by a stepdaughter, Savannah.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, at Grace Church, 353 River Rd., in Hudson, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation at the church, immediately prior to the service, from 10am to 11am. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019