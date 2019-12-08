Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church
353 River Rd
Hudson, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
353 River Rd
Hudson, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL KNOBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL K. KNOBEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL K. KNOBEL Obituary
KNOBEL, Daniel K. Of Clinton, formerly of Lexington, November 27, 2019. Father of Kenneth Max Knobel, II and his wife Joanna of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Daniel K. Knobel, Jr. of Oxford. Brother of Diana Snow and her husband Normand of Carver, MA, Carolyn Crane and her husband Darryll of Orrington, ME, and Buffy Hallsworth of Gorham, ME. Daniel is also survived by a stepdaughter, Savannah.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, at Grace Church, 353 River Rd., in Hudson, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation at the church, immediately prior to the service, from 10am to 11am. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -