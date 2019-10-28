|
DESMOND, Daniel L. "Danny" Age 67, of Woburn, unexpectedly, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Jeanne (Miller) Desmond of Woburn. Cherished father of Colleen Addesa, her husband Mark of Peabody and Andrea Desmond of Woburn. Dear brother of John Desmond, his partner Margaret Estabrook of Peabody, Terrance Desmond, his wife Mary of Woburn, David Desmond, his wife Annette of Rockport, and Elaine Desmond of WA, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family in both the US and Canada. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Thursday, October 31st at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Danny to , 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019