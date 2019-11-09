|
|
MULLINS, Daniel L. Age 62. Longtime resident of West Roxbury, passed suddenly on November 6th . Son of the late Elizabeth and Dr. Robert W. Mullins. He is survived by his siblings, Sister Judith Mullins and her late husband Michael Stapleton, Robert, Jr. and his wife Nancy, William of CA, Paul, Betsy and her husband Peter Olguin of CT, and Frederick and his wife Laura of IL. As well as 12 nieces and nephews, and 5 great-grandnieces and nephew. Danny graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury and attended Merrimack College. He spent the last 30 years working for the City of Boston Parks department as a Gardner at the Boston Public Garden, the Kelleher rose garden, and finally as a Greenhouse Gardner, retiring this past Spring. His kind, caring ways and great hugs will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 12th, from 4:00-8:00pm at the Robert J. Lawler & Cosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury on Wednesday, November 13th, at 10am. Interment Holyhood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38014,
Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019