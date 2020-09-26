WHITE, Daniel L. Daniel L. White of Swampscott entered into rest peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Judy White, with whom he shared 42 loving years. Devoted father of Marc & Lisa White, Melanie & Rich Femino, Matthew & Darlene White, Rick & Tammy Rosenblatt, Gary Rhodes and Ron Rosenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Cameron White, Nicholas White, Danielle Femino, Megan Femino, Bryanna & Greg O'Brien, Aiden Rosenblatt, Emily Rhodes, Benjamin Rhodes and Jonathan Rhodes. Treasured great-grandfather of three month old Gryffin William O'Brien. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews and cousin to JoAnn Schwartz of New York. Loving brother of Maynard White and his wife Roberta and the late Beverly Meyers and brother-in-law of Barbara Spiegel. Dear son of the late Nathan & Ruth White. Dan was born August 20, 1933 and grew up in Norwood, MA, raised his family in Malden and Swampscott. He graduated from Harvard University and New England School of Law. He was a Family Law Attorney devoted to his many clients: children and parents. Dan was known for his wit, quiet nature and kind & compassionate spirit. He loved and cherished his children and grandchildren and got so much joy at each visit. He was always there for his family to listen to their day or whenever they needed him. He always remembered to call and sing "Happy Birthday" to every child and grandchild on each of their birthdays. Dan enjoyed his trips up to Ogunquit each summer with his wife Judy. He was also interested in artworks in all natures' colors, whether he had them on the wall or he would order toss pillows with the designs to give out to family and friends. Dan also served his country in the army from 1955 -1957 and was stationed in Germany. He also worked for Mayor Kevin White in the 70's. Dan was also a dedicated member of congregation Shirat Hayam. In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy in Dan's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society via https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
or to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott, MA 01907. Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section in Peabody, MA. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com
