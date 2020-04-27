|
LINDBLOM, Daniel Larkin Age 72, died on April 23, 2020 at home in Dedham, MA surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Lindblom (Corrigan) of 47 years, his daughter Bridgett Paz (Alex), daughter Kristen Bouchard (Andy), his granddaughters Esabelle Paz and Natallia Paz, and his sister Judith Wallace (David). He touched so many lives all across the globe and led a pretty interesting life. If you ever sat next to him on an airplane, train, at a bar or coffee shop, you might have heard pieces of it. There wasn't a problem he couldn't solve or a topic he couldn't talk about. He continuously beat the odds and exceeded everyone's expectations. He was a decorated U.S Army Special Forces sergeant. His most notable medals are the Cross of Gallantry, the Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals (two for Valor). He was one of a kind. Due to social restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dan with a donation to: Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, www.vnacare.org For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020