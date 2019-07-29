|
LeFAVE, Daniel Daniel K. LeFave, 67, of Gilford, NH and formerly of Everett, MA, died in the comfort and familiarity of his own home Saturday, July 27, 2019, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by loving family. Daniel was born in Everett on June 3, 1952 to Daniel L. and Dorothy (O'Neil) LeFave. He attended Everett High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Gail D'Andrea. The two were married in 1975 and they shared 50 wonderful years together. They lived much of their life in Peabody until moving to NH in 2015. Daniel was a proud veteran, serving his country with the US Army. Though he held many different jobs throughout his life, he is remembered by many as the former owner of PEPCO in Middleton, MA. Daniel was a loving husband and devoted friend to many. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor that many would describe as dry, sarcastic, and curmudgeonly, and he was overheard cracking jokes at his hospice nurse's expense into his final days. Of the many roles Daniel played in life, his favorite above all others was that of family man. He was proud of his strong and enduring marriage and the beautiful daughter it produced, and he cherished every moment he was able to spend with his grandson. Daniel is survived by his mother, Dorothy LeFave; his adoring wife, Gail LeFave; and his daughter, Meredith and her partner, Rich. He was a doting grandfather to Erik; brother to Dorothy O'Hagan and her husband Joe, Doreen Ellis and her husband Peter, and Donna Arsenault and her late husband Ed; and brother-in-law to Linda and Stephen O'Leary, and Robyn and Mark Bishop. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends. Visiting Hours: The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 30th 4:00-8:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in MANCHESTER. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 31st, at St Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell Street in Manchester. Burial will follow immediately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. Flowers are welcome, but those who choose may send donations to GarySiniseFoundation.org To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019