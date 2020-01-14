|
SULLIVAN, Daniel Mortimer Age 61 of Cambridge, January 11, 2020. Son of the late Mortimer J. and Margaret M. of Cambridge, loving brother of Paul (Theresa) of Plymouth, Mary (John) Brennan of Maynard, John of Lynnfield, Ellen (Todd) Kopp of Newburyport, Mort (Sabin) of Waltham, Peggy (Taylor) Eighmy of San Antonio, TX and Richie of Everett. Proud uncle to Colleen, Brian, Kristen Sullivan, Mollie, Patrick, Sean and Maggie Brennan, Georgia Mustion, Wesley, Daniel, Christopher and Harry Sullivan, Hannah Galasso and Kelsie Kendall. Nephew of the late Mary (Denis) Daly, Donal (Nuala), Sean (Murial) and Dermot O'Neill. Granduncle to Quintin, Paris, Leo, Brady and Ivy. A graduate of Matignon High School, class of 1976 and Assumption College, class of 1980, Captain of Lacrosse Team, Dan quietly spent his life in service through his work and deeds. Mentoring youth at the Department of Youth Services, Mentor, Inc, Northeast Family Institute, Boston City Police Juvenile Detention Unit, and aiding the homeless and refugees for the State of Massachusetts and Polish Triangle, Inc. Dan led volunteer programs for the House of Blues emulating their motto "Help ever, hurt never," in particular establishing a Thanksgiving dinner for clients of the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston. He regularly volunteered for various agencies including The Greater Boston Food Bank in Waltham and Earth Day. Member of the Canadian-American Club, Watertown. He loved coaching youth sports including Cambridge Youth Baseball, Watertown Lacrosse and Waltham's Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Youth Basketball. Dan's legacy is one of giving. We think we should all "be like Dan." Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made in Dan's memory to Italian Home for Children at Italianhome.org or No Kid Hungry at nokidhungry.org Online guestbook at www.broanandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020