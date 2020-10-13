NELSON, Daniel November 15, 1943 - August 25, 2020 Daniel "Dan" Loren Nelson passed away August 25, 2020 in his Washington home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Dan was born November 15, 1943 to Loren Albert Nelson and Esther Elizabeth Seefeld of Albany, Oregon. The fall of 1969 Dan moved to Cambridge, MA where he began working on his PhD in mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was employed at Bolt Beranek and Newman (BBN) doing consulting and research in acoustics and vibration. He completed his PhD in 1975 and continued his career at BBN, that would last until his retirement in 2010. In 1973, Dan met Linda Grey while they were both working at BBN, and they married in the winter of 1976. Their marriage lasted 33 years, until she passed away in March 2009. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Devito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, MA 02476. Following the service, an interment of ashes will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24th at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody, MA 01960.