1/1
DANIEL NELSON
1943 - 2020-08-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELSON, Daniel November 15, 1943 - August 25, 2020 Daniel "Dan" Loren Nelson passed away August 25, 2020 in his Washington home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Dan was born November 15, 1943 to Loren Albert Nelson and Esther Elizabeth Seefeld of Albany, Oregon. The fall of 1969 Dan moved to Cambridge, MA where he began working on his PhD in mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was employed at Bolt Beranek and Newman (BBN) doing consulting and research in acoustics and vibration. He completed his PhD in 1975 and continued his career at BBN, that would last until his retirement in 2010. In 1973, Dan met Linda Grey while they were both working at BBN, and they married in the winter of 1976. Their marriage lasted 33 years, until she passed away in March 2009. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Devito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, MA 02476. Following the service, an interment of ashes will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24th at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody, MA 01960.

View the online memorial for Daniel NELSON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved