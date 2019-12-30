|
O'NEILL, Daniel P. Age 80, a resident of North Chelmsford, formerly of Salem and Peabody, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Care One at Concord, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of J. Bonnie (Serra) O'Neill, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Dan was born in Salem, MA on December 21, 1939 and was a son of the late Michael and Johanna (Coleman) O'Neill. In addition to his loving wife, Dan leaves his son Daniel P. O'Neill and his wife Lauren of Morristown, NJ, his daughter Kelly P. Beattie and her husband Mark of Westford, his 6 grandchildren Matthew, William, and Tara O'Neill, and Jennifer, Sarah, and Scott Beattie, his brothers John "Jack" O'Neill of Wenham, and Michael O'Neill and his wife Irene "Sis" of Peabody, his brother-in-law Ronald Serra of Arlington, VA, and several nieces and nephews. Sadly, he was predeceased by his brother Joseph O'Neill and late wife Diane. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Wed., Jan. 1 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs. at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 115 Middlesex St., North Chelmsford. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019