SHANE, Daniel P. Age 94, of Naples, FL and Salem, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 following a recent illness. He was born May 19, 1925 in Boston, MA, the son of Patrick Daniel and Esther (nee Miller) Shanahan. Mr. Shane was a proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his loving children, Cyndy (Jack) Taymore, Jaime Shane and Wendy (Bruce Martin) Shane, all of Salem, MA and Jon (Lori) Shane of Marblehead, MA; seven cherished grandchildren, Jed Taymore, Samantha (Rob) Dunn, Patrick (Susannah) McGee, Brian (Lily) McGee, Christopher (Melissa) Marti, Alexander Marti and Jordan (Heather) Shane; great-grandchildren, Alice and Ben Dunn and Jack and Jane McGee; and his sisters, Gloria Lichtenstein and Marion Argenbreit. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bertra "Berdie" (nee Poverman) Shane; his sister, Ruth Jarmack; and his brother, Myron "Mike" Shanahan. Private family services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092. Online condolences may be offered at www.fullernaples.com Fuller Funeral Home 239-592-1611



View the online memorial for Daniel P. SHANE Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019