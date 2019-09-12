|
SULLIVAN, Daniel P. Of Brockton, formerly of Dorchester, age 71, September 11. Husband of 49 years of Katharine M. (Shea) Sullivan. Father of Christine M. Russo and her husband Dean of Stoughton and the late Kathaleen Spann. Brother of the late Billy Morgan. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Prayers will be offered from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Sunday at 4 PM. Visiting Hours prior from 2-4 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Danny's memory may be made to the VA Boston Healthcare System, Brockton VAMC Campus, Attn: Voluntary Service (135), 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Obituary and directions at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019