Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St Joseph the Worker
1 Maquan St.
Hanson, MA
DANIEL PATRICK CONNOLLY


1940 - 2019
DANIEL PATRICK CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Daniel Patrick Age 78, of Middleboro, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, after a short period of failing health. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Mary P. (Dillon) Connolly. Born in Boston on November 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Daniel B. and Eileen R. (Keefe) Connolly. He graduated from Mission High School in 1958 and attended Northeastern University and also served in the US Army Reserve. Daniel worked for IBM for 31 years as a field engineer in the Boston area. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed years of tennis, softball, volleyball, and golf. He was also a baseball coach in Hanson for a number of years. Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel W. Connolly and his bride Kimberly (Fandel), and his adored grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Connolly, all of Ashburn, VA. He is the brother of Col. William J. Connolly and family of Laurel, MD. Daniel is also survived by his beloved cousins, the Tracy family of West Roxbury, the Keefe family of Nashua, NH, and the McEntee families from Hull and New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 4-7 PM at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, Cr Rte. 14&58, HANSON. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 9:00 AM at St Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan St., Hanson, with a brunch reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Food Bank, sponsored by the Oak Point Community in Middleboro. Sacred Heart Food Bank, 53 Oak Street, Middleboro, MA 02346. For directions and to sign Daniel's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
