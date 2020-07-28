Boston Globe Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
230 S. Main St.
Centerville, MA
View Map
DANIEL PATRICK SEVERINO


1934 - 2020
DANIEL PATRICK SEVERINO Obituary
SEVERINO, Daniel Patrick Age 86, of Centerville, MA passed away Friday July 24, 2020. Dan was born January 8, 1934 in Sommerville, MA to Belmira and Manuel Severino of S?o Miguel Island, Portugal. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Mullen) Severino; their son, Paul Severino; grandson, Jared Severino; and predeceased by his parents, Belmira and Manuel Severino; and brothers, Gilbert and Antero Severino.

Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Victory (230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA) on Friday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. Dan will be buried at St. Francis Cemetery (Centerville, MA). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Parish in care of Kelley Spodris, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA 02632.

For full obituary, online guestbook, and directions, visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020
