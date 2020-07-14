|
ANTONINO, Daniel Peter "Danny" Jr. On July 12, 2020 in Winter Springs, FL. Formerly of Jamaica Plain, MA. Suddenly, after a short illness. Survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joanne (Polito) Antonino, his son Daniel Peter Antonino, III of Oviedo, FL and his daughter, Courtney Lynn Antonino, of Winter Springs, FL. Son of the late Daniel Peter Antonino, Sr. and Wanda Buchawiecki of Jamaica Plain, MA. Brother of Dennis and his wife Rose Antonino of Attleboro, MA and David Antonino of Natick, MA. Nephew to Vincent Antonino of Roxbury, MA and Peter Antonino of Humarock, MA. Son-in-law to Frances (Ehler) Polito of Hyde Park, MA, brother-in-law to Anthony T. Polito, of Lynnfield, MA, Janet (Polito) Joiner and the late John T. Joiner of Hyde Park, MA, Nancy (Polito) Frerichs and her husband Wayne of Salem, NH, and the late James J. Polito. Also, survived by 6 nieces, 10 nephews and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Jimmy Fund www.jimmyfund.org/gift as Danny was a lifelong Red Sox fan. Celebration of Life to be announced for a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020