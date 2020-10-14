1/1
DANIEL PETER GENNETTE
GENNETTE, Daniel Peter Of Malden, Oct. 13, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Rachel A. (Saraceni) Gennette. Loving father of Daniel Gennette & his wife Gianna, Patricia Willcox & her husband Frederick & Robert "Moose" Gennette & his wife Gina. Dear brother of William Gennetti & his wife Cathy, Barbara Gennetti, John Gennetti, Janice Owens & her husband Ray & David Gennetti & his wife Nancy. Cherished grandfather of Maximilian & Paul Gennette & Gillian, Aidan & Collin Willcox. He also leaves his grand-dog Deano & many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Peter's life at the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Friday, October 16th at 10 am. Visitation will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, from 8-9 am, Friday morning prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
