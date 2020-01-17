|
|
PETERS, Daniel Of California, formerly of Watertown, MA, January 6, 2020, Daniel Peters, age 44. Son of Louis R. Peters of Somerville and late Sandra M. Peters. Beloved brother to Louis R. Peters, Jr., of Vermont, Charlene M. Peters of North Reading and late Candice N. Murray. Loving Uncle of Louis R. Peters, III, Anikin P. Peters, Devlin J. Murray and Aislin M. Peters. Great-uncle of Isaac R. Peters. Memorial Visiting Hours with a Prayer Service will be held in the John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Broadway, CAMBRIDGE, Saturday, January 25, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to, www.movinglivesforward.org Danny will be greatly missed by all that who knew him. I will keep the great memories we had together growing up and will never forget them. He will now be with his mom and sister. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020