PLUNKETT, Daniel "Duff" Of Portland, ME, July 7, 2019, beloved son of Anne Serafin and the late Terry Plunkett. Former husband of Marita O'Neill of Portand, ME. Dear brother of Brian and Laura Plunkett of Marblehead, Conor and Erica Plunkett of Holliston, Caitlin Palm and Tim Brown of Jamaica Plain, Alex and Sandi Dephoure of Slatersville, RI, and Lydia and Steve Bender of Newton. Stepson of Clara Schroder, the late Robert Dephoure, and the late Kathleen Palm. Dear friend of Jim O'Hare of Newton. Uncle of Jessica, Daniel, Molly, Theo, Eva, Diana, Jeremiah and Athena. Duffy grew up in Newtonville, attending NNHS, UMaine Orono, and American Univ. He worked as an international economist, traveling extensively around the world, particularly to Africa. Duff was fluent in at least 8 different languages, and was an integral part of Maine's poetry scene, with several books published. He was a passionate Celtics fan, who dearly loved his family and friends. Duff could bring a smile to anyone's face within seconds of meeting him. He was a larger than life person who will be eternally missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Terry Plunkett Maine Poetry Festival Gift Fund at http://uma.edu/give under Gift Funds.



View the online memorial for Daniel "Duff" PLUNKETT Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019