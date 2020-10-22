LAUGHLIN, Daniel R. Age 90 of Hopkinton, formerly of Cochituate, died peacefully and comfortably on Monday, October 19, 2020 following a period of declining health. Dan was born on December 22, 1929 in Cochituate to Edward Laughlin and Emily (O'Halloran) Laughlin. He attended Wayland High School and the Vesper George School of Art in Boston. He served in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean Conflict. He married Patricia Hogan in 1956 at the Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston. He was employed by Southworth Industries in Hopkinton until his retirement in 1994. He served as a Trustee of the Hopkinton Public Library and on the Finance Committee of the Town of Hopkinton. He was a member of the Holy Name Society of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Dan was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Patricia A. Laughlin, and is survived by his brother Charles Laughlin of Crescent, PA, his brother John Laughlin of Cochituate, his sister Louise Laughlin Lieb of Los Angeles, CA and his children, Kathy Laughlin Mone of Hoboken, NJ, Elaine Laughlin of Providence, RI, Julie Laughlin of Falmouth, Edward Laughlin of Lowell, Greg Laughlin of Las Vegas, NV, Nancy Laughlin of Lowell and Jean Laughlin Davis of Pittsboro, NC, as well as 8 grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was the brother of the late Robert Laughlin and Francis Laughlin. Due to the COVID pandemic, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hopkinton Senior Center, 28 Mayhew Street, Hopkinton, MA 02148. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com